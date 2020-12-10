Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $7

Vera Bradley Inc. [NASDAQ: VRA] closed the trading session at $7.23 on 12/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.12, while the highest price level was $8.40. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Vera Bradley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Company posts third quarter GAAP EPS of $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $0.00 per diluted share last year, and non-GAAP EPS, excluding certain items, of $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $0.20 per diluted share last year.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Company delivers gross margin rate improvement and meaningful leverage on expenses for the quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.73 percent and weekly performance of -11.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 409.82K shares, VRA reached to a volume of 1821607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRA shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Vera Bradley Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Vera Bradley Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on VRA stock. On March 14, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VRA shares from 11 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vera Bradley Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

VRA stock trade performance evaluation

Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, VRA shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +56.56. Vera Bradley Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.24.

Return on Total Capital for VRA is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.48. Additionally, VRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA] managed to generate an average of $5,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Vera Bradley Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vera Bradley Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vera Bradley Inc. go to 15.30%.

Vera Bradley Inc. [VRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $165 million, or 60.10% of VRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,204,980, which is approximately -5.422% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,660,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.35 million in VRA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.26 million in VRA stock with ownership of nearly -12.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vera Bradley Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Vera Bradley Inc. [NASDAQ:VRA] by around 3,164,594 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 2,947,080 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,480,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,591,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,395,662 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 858,065 shares during the same period.