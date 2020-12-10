Uxin Limited [UXIN] is -42.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] slipped around -0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, down -5.15%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Uxin’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) Increases to 30 during Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, recently announced that the Net Promoter Score (NPS) from its latest survey increased to 30 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 10 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in NPS indicates improving customer satisfaction and growing trust in the Uxin brand as the Company enhances overall customer experience and offers quality value-for-money used cars and best-in-class purchasing services.

The survey nets percentages of promoters for Uxin’s products and services (those who will keep buying and refer Uxin to others) against detractors (those who are unhappy with and complain about Uxin’s offerings) for a Net Promoter Score, or NPS. In the September quarter, the percentage of promoters increased to 52%, while the percentage of detractors decreased to 22%.

Uxin Limited stock is now -42.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UXIN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.42 and lowest of $1.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.10, which means current price is +79.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 6556932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uxin Limited [UXIN]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71.

How has UXIN stock performed recently?

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, UXIN shares gained by 22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1165, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3215 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.13 and a Gross Margin at +56.59. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.51.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -28.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 542.42. Additionally, UXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 410.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$29,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Uxin Limited [UXIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uxin Limited posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UXIN.

Insider trade positions for Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $86 million, or 24.20% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.09% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 10,075,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.0 million in UXIN stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $10.47 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 2,398,651 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,264,768 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 62,357,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,020,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,690 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 821,300 shares during the same period.