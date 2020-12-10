Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
Finance

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Is Currently -2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] slipped around -0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.54 at the close of the session, down -2.51%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that UMC Reports Sales for November 2020.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Revenues for November 2020.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock is now 218.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UMC Stock saw the intraday high of $8.95 and lowest of $8.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.40, which means current price is +307.64% above from all time high which was touched on 12/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 7767456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has UMC stock performed recently?

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.31. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 50.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 228.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 219.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.86 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.33 and a Gross Margin at +12.22. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now -0.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.87. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] managed to generate an average of $495,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Microelectronics Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 8,235,788 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 24,052,732 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 69,824,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,112,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,205,920 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 7,955,751 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleThe Macerich Company [MAC] fell -52.13% so far this year. What now?
Next articleWeyerhaeuser Company [WY] is 5.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caleb Clifford - 0
Pacific Ethanol Inc. traded at a low on 12/09/20, posting a -4.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.09. The...
Read more
Finance

Uxin Limited [UXIN] is -42.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Uxin Limited slipped around -0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, down -5.15%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved down -5.93: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a low on 12/09/20, posting a -5.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.27. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.