Thursday, December 10, 2020
TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] Is Currently -14.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Annabelle Farmer

TransEnterix Inc. [AMEX: TRXC] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.77 during the day while it closed the day at $0.61. The company report on November 6, 2020 that TransEnterix, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American: TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Recent Highlights.

TransEnterix Inc. stock has also gained 27.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRXC stock has inclined by 73.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.32% and lost -58.74% year-on date.

The market cap for TRXC stock reached $56.82 million, with 97.54 million shares outstanding and 95.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, TRXC reached a trading volume of 24855233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for TransEnterix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for TransEnterix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TRXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransEnterix Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95.

TRXC stock trade performance evaluation

TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.71. With this latest performance, TRXC shares gained by 59.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.88 for TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4214, while it was recorded at 0.5736 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4471 for the last 200 days.

TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1075.38 and a Gross Margin at -263.76. TransEnterix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1807.54.

Return on Total Capital for TRXC is now -71.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.52. Additionally, TRXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] managed to generate an average of -$946,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.TransEnterix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransEnterix Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRXC.

TransEnterix Inc. [TRXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 25.20% of TRXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRXC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,932,458, which is approximately 506.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,825,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in TRXC stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.55 million in TRXC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransEnterix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in TransEnterix Inc. [AMEX:TRXC] by around 4,263,814 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,336,730 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 2,510,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,110,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRXC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,779 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,144,628 shares during the same period.

