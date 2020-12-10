The RealReal Inc. [REAL] moved up 1.07: Why It’s Important

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] traded at a high on 12/08/20, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.06. The company report on December 2, 2020 that The RealReal Provides Holiday Update.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods— provided a business update in accordance with the SEC’s disclosure guidance with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The RealReal’s business recovery continued in November, highlighted by record monthly new and repeat buyers, an approximately 10% Y/Y increase in 5 day holiday period order volume, and an approximately 3% Y/Y increase in order volume. These improving underlying trends were partially offset by supply headwinds in the Fine Jewelry and Watch (FJW) category, which negatively impacted category gross merchandise volume (GMV) mix and average selling prices in November. As a result of the category mix shift, November GMV decreased approximately 3% Y/Y, an improvement versus the 5% Y/Y decline in October. For the 5 day holiday weekend, GMV declined by approximately 2% Y/Y.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2010119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The RealReal Inc. stands at 5.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.29%.

The market cap for REAL stock reached $1.32 billion, with 87.87 million shares outstanding and 83.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 2010119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $17.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.33 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.95 and a Gross Margin at +63.89. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.42.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -51.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$41,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $1,123 million, or 93.50% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,450,565, which is approximately 3.216% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.34 million in REAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $70.77 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 17.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 17,438,731 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 14,292,263 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 42,863,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,594,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,203,446 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,294,727 shares during the same period.