The New York Times Company [NYT] Stock trading around $50.26 per share: What’s Next?

The New York Times Company [NYSE: NYT] jumped around 3.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $50.26 at the close of the session, up 7.58%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that The New York Times Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

The New York Times Company announced that it will participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 12:05 p.m. E.T., which will be accessible via live webcast at http://investors.nytco.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 90 days.

The New York Times Company stock is now 56.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYT Stock saw the intraday high of $50.42 and lowest of $47.015 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.95, which means current price is +92.35% above from all time high which was touched on 12/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, NYT reached a trading volume of 4362664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The New York Times Company [NYT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYT shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The New York Times Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The New York Times Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on NYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The New York Times Company is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has NYT stock performed recently?

The New York Times Company [NYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, NYT shares gained by 29.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for The New York Times Company [NYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.62, while it was recorded at 47.46 for the last single week of trading, and 39.91 for the last 200 days.

The New York Times Company [NYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The New York Times Company [NYT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. The New York Times Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.72.

Return on Total Capital for NYT is now 14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.37. Additionally, NYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The New York Times Company [NYT] managed to generate an average of $31,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.The New York Times Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for The New York Times Company [NYT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The New York Times Company posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The New York Times Company go to 20.60%.

Insider trade positions for The New York Times Company [NYT]

There are presently around $8,093 million, or 95.00% of NYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,497,313, which is approximately -6.617% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,214,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.92 million in NYT stocks shares; and DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $452.34 million in NYT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The New York Times Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT] by around 14,979,137 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 14,672,291 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 131,373,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,025,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,953,125 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,849,095 shares during the same period.