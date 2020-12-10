Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] Revenue clocked in at $645.00 million, down -72.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] closed the trading session at $8.38 on 12/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.32, while the highest price level was $8.80. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) (the “Company”) announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 8,250,000 shares of common stock of the Company (the “Offering”) for expected gross proceeds of $73,425,000 before associated fees and expenses. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 1,237,500 shares of common stock. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to facilitate its general financing strategy and to repay a portion of its outstanding borrowings under its reserves-based lending facility as well as for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering. The shares may be offered by the underwriter from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.21 percent and weekly performance of -4.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 670.51K shares, TALO reached to a volume of 7622820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $13.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on TALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

TALO stock trade performance evaluation

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, TALO shares gained by 20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.33 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TALO is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.10. Additionally, TALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] managed to generate an average of $133,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Talos Energy Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -98.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TALO.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $598 million, or 98.40% of TALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 25,581,695, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 19,191,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.82 million in TALO stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $41.56 million in TALO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talos Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE:TALO] by around 3,475,799 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,921,352 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 62,944,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,341,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 647,660 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,163,820 shares during the same period.