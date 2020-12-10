SINA Corporation [SINA] gain 12.77% so far this year. What now?

SINA Corporation [NASDAQ: SINA] closed the trading session at $45.03 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.75, while the highest price level was $45.14. The company report on November 20, 2020 that SINA to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

SINA Corporation (the “Company” or “SINA”) (Nasdaq: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”), to be held at 10:00 a.m. Beijing Time on December 23, 2020, at Room Beijing, 1/F SINA Plaza No. 8 Courtyard 10 West, Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, People’s Republic of China, to consider and vote on, among other things, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) dated September 28, 2020 by and between New Wave Holdings Limited (“Parent”), New Wave Mergersub Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”) and the Company, the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands in connection with the merger (the “Plan of Merger”) and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, at the effective time of the merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. If completed, the merger will result in the Company becoming a privately held company and its ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. In addition, the Ordinary Shares will cease to be registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.77 percent and weekly performance of 4.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 917.89K shares, SINA reached to a volume of 2027277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SINA Corporation [SINA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINA shares is $41.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for SINA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2019, representing the official price target for SINA Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SINA Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.06.

SINA stock trade performance evaluation

SINA Corporation [SINA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, SINA shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.67 for SINA Corporation [SINA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.97, while it was recorded at 43.85 for the last single week of trading, and 37.68 for the last 200 days.

SINA Corporation [SINA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SINA Corporation [SINA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. SINA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.26.

Return on Total Capital for SINA is now 6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SINA Corporation [SINA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.24. Additionally, SINA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SINA Corporation [SINA] managed to generate an average of -$8,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.SINA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SINA Corporation [SINA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SINA Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINA Corporation go to 2.06%.

SINA Corporation [SINA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,562 million, or 61.30% of SINA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINA stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 3,365,109, which is approximately 1.67% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 2,799,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.07 million in SINA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $111.8 million in SINA stock with ownership of nearly -12.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SINA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in SINA Corporation [NASDAQ:SINA] by around 5,363,387 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 9,348,488 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 19,967,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,679,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,380 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,879,289 shares during the same period.