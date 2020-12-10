SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] is 48.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SLS] surged by $2.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.39 during the day while it closed the day at $6.39. The company report on December 7, 2020 that SELLAS Life Sciences and 3D Medicines Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Development and Commercialization of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) and GPS+ in Greater China.

– SELLAS to Potentially Receive Up To $202 Million, Inclusive of $7.5 Million Upfront License Fee and $8 Million Near-term Milestones, plus Tiered Royalties -.

– 3D Medicines to Lead Clinical Development and Commercialization of GPS and GPS+ in Greater China -.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock has also gained 75.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLS stock has inclined by 227.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 106.80% and gained 48.60% year-on date.

The market cap for SLS stock reached $58.09 million, with 8.42 million shares outstanding and 8.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 174.01K shares, SLS reached a trading volume of 15862747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2018, representing the official price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on SLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

SLS stock trade performance evaluation

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.55. With this latest performance, SLS shares gained by 142.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.59 for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLS is now -297.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -344.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.56. Additionally, SLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] managed to generate an average of -$3,907,000 per employee.SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. posted -2.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 18.10% of SLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLS stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 214,093, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 135,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in SLS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.64 million in SLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SLS] by around 322,523 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 136,436 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 191,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,713 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 110,934 shares during the same period.