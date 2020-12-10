Schlumberger Limited [SLB] is -41.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.99%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (Schlumberger) [NYSE:SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda.

The ratings of Castle Harbour and Harrington reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as their strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock dropped by -37.41%. The one-year Schlumberger Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.79. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.62 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.92M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 14868672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $22.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock. On August 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 25 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 42.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 28.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.81 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.81, while it was recorded at 22.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +12.80. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.80.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.31. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$96,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SLB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Limited posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to -6.12%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,157 million, or 76.10% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,987,196, which is approximately -5.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,287,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in SLB stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.91 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly -8.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 74,068,223 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 61,769,561 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 897,823,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,033,661,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,652,699 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 9,739,267 shares during the same period.