Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] is 30.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX: RHE] traded at a high on 12/09/20, posting a 15.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.83. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Regional Health Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties’ Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our operators continue to perform admirably, protecting vulnerable elderly residents while facing unprecedented challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic which have impacted both occupancy levels and facility cost structures. The Federal Government has provided nursing home operators with much needed stimulus to weather the operating headwinds brought on by the pandemic, and we are hopeful this critically needed support will continue. We appreciate the hard work of our operators and their frontline staff.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2906205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regional Health Properties Inc. stands at 18.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.64%.

The market cap for RHE stock reached $2.87 million, with 1.69 million shares outstanding and 1.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.55K shares, RHE reached a trading volume of 2906205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regional Health Properties Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has RHE stock performed recently?

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.33. With this latest performance, RHE shares gained by 21.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4595, while it was recorded at 1.6378 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3435 for the last 200 days.

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.98 and a Gross Margin at +44.25. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.21.

Return on Total Capital for RHE is now 0.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 805.80. Additionally, RHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] managed to generate an average of $286,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Regional Health Properties Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of RHE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHE stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 24,260, which is approximately 69.071% of the company’s market cap and around 10.58% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in RHE stocks shares; and FORMIDABLE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in RHE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regional Health Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX:RHE] by around 24,235 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 15,885 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 13,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,294 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,884 shares during the same period.