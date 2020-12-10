Thursday, December 10, 2020
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] moved up 7.52: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] gained 7.52% or 0.1 points to close at $1.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2907305 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that RRD Announces Vaccination Distribution Toolkit to Support Marketing and Operations for Pending COVID-19 Vaccine.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, introduces a comprehensive vaccination distribution toolkit — for healthcare providers, government agencies, retail pharmacies, and large enterprise organizations — aimed at delivering quick-turn marketing, communication, and operational support upon the release of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

With several COVID-19 vaccines under review for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, manufacturers, care providers, and associated companies will have an immediate need for vaccine distribution, related communication, and support materials.

It opened the trading session at $1.39, the shares rose to $1.465 and dropped to $1.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RRD points out that the company has recorded 15.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -98.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 963.55K shares, RRD reached to a volume of 2907305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]:

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for RRD stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3642, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2926 for the last 200 days.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +16.28. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.48.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.97. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$2,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]

There are presently around $76 million, or 74.90% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: CHATHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,068,603, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,040,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.07 million in RRD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.93 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly -1.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 5,118,922 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,329,069 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,576,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,024,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 296,197 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,406,850 shares during the same period.

