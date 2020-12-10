Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell -52.75% so far this year. What now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE: PAA] slipped around -0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.69 at the close of the session, down -3.87%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Transfer of Stock Exchange Listings to Nasdaq.

Ticker symbols to remain “PAA” and “PAGP”.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) (“Plains”) announced plans to voluntarily transfer the stock exchange listings of their common equity securities from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market effective December 11, 2020 after market close. PAA common units and PAGP Class A shares will begin trading as Nasdaq-listed securities on December 14, 2020 under their existing ticker symbols.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now -52.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.33 and lowest of $8.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.39, which means current price is +189.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 10180928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $11.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while TD Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 18.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.05 and a Gross Margin at +5.94. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 7.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.87. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of $433,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,293 million, or 46.20% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 49,052,981, which is approximately 12.936% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 34,478,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.62 million in PAA stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, currently with $288.46 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -2.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE:PAA] by around 21,643,252 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 33,285,727 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 324,034,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,963,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,517,858 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241,941 shares during the same period.