Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] is 4.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] traded at a high on 12/09/20, posting a 23.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.37. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. Completes Enrollment in its Phase 1b Trial Investigating SBP-101 Combination Therapy for First Line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

· Phase 1b Data Expected 1H 2021.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 1 trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of SBP-101 when used in combination with standard of care agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 949125 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.94%.

The market cap for PBLA stock reached $39.99 million, with 7.89 million shares outstanding and 7.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.51K shares, PBLA reached a trading volume of 949125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.03. With this latest performance, PBLA shares gained by 44.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.60 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PBLA is now -302.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -750.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -750.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -245.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.95. Additionally, PBLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,000 per employee.Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.70% of PBLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 123,635, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 79,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in PBLA stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $0.27 million in PBLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PBLA] by around 340,122 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBLA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,122 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.