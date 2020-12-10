Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Stock trading around $59.73 per share: What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $59.73 on 12/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.80, while the highest price level was $59.91. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Oracle Sets the Date for its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement.

Earnings Results to be released on December 10, 2020, After the Close of the Market.

Oracle Corporation announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results will be released on Thursday, December 10th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.74 percent and weekly performance of 1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.88M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 12191781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $63.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $62, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ORCL stock. On September 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 60 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.95.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.34, while it was recorded at 59.56 for the last single week of trading, and 54.84 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.38 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.17. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 585.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $75,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corporation posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 7.77%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $85,654 million, or 48.80% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 179,555,002, which is approximately -5.214% of the company’s market cap and around 38.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,378,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.33 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.08 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -7.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 752 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 50,212,007 shares. Additionally, 932 investors decreased positions by around 137,442,974 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 1,246,368,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,434,023,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,712,953 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 7,421,588 shares during the same period.