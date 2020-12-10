Oppenheimer lifts Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RCKT] gained 83.39% or 26.71 points to close at $58.74 with a heavy trading volume of 8347790 shares. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, announces the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 4,642,858 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $56.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rocket from the offering are expected to be approximately $260 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Rocket has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 696,428 shares of its common stock.

All the shares in the offering are to be sold by Rocket. The offering is expected to close on or about December 14, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Rocket intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to further fund the development of its pipeline of gene therapies for rare diseases, including filing for marketing authorization for RP-L201 in the United States and Europe, accelerating the buildout of in-house manufacturing capabilities, and for general corporate purposes. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the public offering.

It opened the trading session at $45.80, the shares rose to $63.95 and dropped to $45.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCKT points out that the company has recorded 242.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -551.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 332.84K shares, RCKT reached to a volume of 8347790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCKT shares is $39.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on RCKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 4.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

Trading performance analysis for RCKT stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.91. With this latest performance, RCKT shares gained by 99.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 242.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.83 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.15, while it was recorded at 37.97 for the last single week of trading, and 22.84 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for RCKT is now -26.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.44. Additionally, RCKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] managed to generate an average of -$1,355,614 per employee.Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 10.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]

There are presently around $3,246 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCKT stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 16,812,491, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.05% of the total institutional ownership; TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,965,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.98 million in RCKT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $92.09 million in RCKT stock with ownership of nearly -3.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RCKT] by around 3,625,823 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,650,254 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 48,988,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,264,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCKT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 830,668 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 602,696 shares during the same period.