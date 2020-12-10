NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] moved up 11.63: Why It’s Important

NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX: NTN] traded at a high on 12/09/20, posting a 11.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.40. The company report on November 13, 2020 that NTN Buzztime, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN), reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“Buzztime is working diligently toward closing two transformative transactions,” said Allen Wolff, CEO of NTN Buzztime. “Under the terms of the previously announced asset purchase agreement with eGames.com Holdings, LLC, we plan to sell all our assets related to our game network to eGames.com. Our goal is to preserve our compelling in-venue experience that engages patrons for Buzztime customer venues and safeguard our large and loyal player and customer base while monetizing our assets. The asset sale will strengthening our balance sheet and improve our financial position for the previously announced proposed merger with Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics LLC, which is advancing clinical development of cytokine-based therapy to enable the immune system to attack certain types of cancer cells. We believe that the proposed merger will benefit both investors of Brooklyn and stockholders of NTN Buzztime. We expect both transactions to close simultaneously in early 2021, subject to Buzztime’s stockholders approving both proposed transactions, the beneficial holders of Brooklyn’s Class A membership units approving the proposed merger, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3045519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NTN Buzztime Inc. stands at 9.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.94%.

The market cap for NTN stock reached $7.06 million, with 2.94 million shares outstanding and 2.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 925.21K shares, NTN reached a trading volume of 3045519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for NTN Buzztime Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NTN Buzztime Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has NTN stock performed recently?

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, NTN shares gained by 26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.12 and a Gross Margin at +60.40. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.34.

Return on Total Capital for NTN is now -11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.43. Additionally, NTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN] managed to generate an average of -$52,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.NTN Buzztime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NTN Buzztime Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTN Buzztime Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for NTN Buzztime Inc. [NTN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.60% of NTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 98,329, which is approximately -14.518% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in NTN stocks shares; and NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $46000.0 in NTN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NTN Buzztime Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in NTN Buzztime Inc. [AMEX:NTN] by around 22 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 54,172 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 119,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 21,787 shares during the same period.