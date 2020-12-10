NantKwest Inc. [NK] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $18

NantKwest Inc. [NASDAQ: NK] slipped around -0.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.27 at the close of the session, down -6.81%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that ImmunityBio Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating IL-15 Superagonist N-803 Improves Natural Killer-Mediated Tumor Cell Killing.

N-803 Boosts CD34+ Progenitor-Derived NK Cell Expansion and Functionality.

Adding N-803 to NK Cell Therapy has Potential to Improve Cancer Immunotherapy.

NantKwest Inc. stock is now 170.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NK Stock saw the intraday high of $11.95 and lowest of $9.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.70, which means current price is +307.54% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, NK reached a trading volume of 1757622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NantKwest Inc. [NK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NK shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NantKwest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for NantKwest Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NantKwest Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10979.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has NK stock performed recently?

NantKwest Inc. [NK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, NK shares gained by 44.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 493.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for NantKwest Inc. [NK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

NantKwest Inc. [NK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NantKwest Inc. [NK] shares currently have an operating margin of -155597.67. NantKwest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152997.67.

Return on Total Capital for NK is now -46.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NantKwest Inc. [NK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.30. Additionally, NK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NantKwest Inc. [NK] managed to generate an average of -$444,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NantKwest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for NantKwest Inc. [NK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NantKwest Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NantKwest Inc. go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for NantKwest Inc. [NK]

There are presently around $105 million, or 9.50% of NK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,106,648, which is approximately 2.611% of the company’s market cap and around 25.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,866,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.17 million in NK stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $6.34 million in NK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NantKwest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in NantKwest Inc. [NASDAQ:NK] by around 2,472,718 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,820,774 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,890,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,184,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,976,202 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,969,713 shares during the same period.