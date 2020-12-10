Maxim Group lifts Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX: XTNT] gained 13.69% on the last trading session, reaching $1.48 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Xtant Medical Announces Expiration of Rights Offering.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced that the subscription period for its previously announced rights offering of shares of the Company’s common stock at a subscription price of $1.07 per share expired on December 4, 2020, and these rights are no longer exercisable.

Based on a review of preliminary results provided by the Company’s subscription agent, EQ Shareowner Services, the Company expects to issue approximately 711,143 shares of common stock in the rights offering. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $761,000 from the rights offering. The results of the rights offering and the Company’s estimates regarding the gross proceeds of the rights offering are preliminary and subject to finalization and verification by its subscription agent.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. represents 13.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.55 million with the latest information. XTNT stock price has been found in the range of $1.27 to $1.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, XTNT reached a trading volume of 1348881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XTNT shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XTNT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for XTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

Trading performance analysis for XTNT stock

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.30. With this latest performance, XTNT shares gained by 32.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3036, while it was recorded at 1.3296 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0323 for the last 200 days.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.48 and a Gross Margin at +65.64. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for XTNT is now -11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.64. Additionally, XTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 242.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 174.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] managed to generate an average of -$58,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.44.Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]

There are presently around $13 million, or 14.30% of XTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XTNT stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9,248,678, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 376,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in XTNT stocks shares; and BRUCE & CO., INC., currently with $0.24 million in XTNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX:XTNT] by around 208,793 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 444,607 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,640,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,293,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XTNT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,474 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 142,032 shares during the same period.