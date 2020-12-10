Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 50.31M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] traded at a low on 12/09/20, posting a -7.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.44. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Tantech Subsidiary Launches Newest Driverless and Autonomous Street Sweeper.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, announced the launch by its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Shangchi Automobile”), of its newest highly innovative driverless and autonomous street sweeper. The Shangchi SC-100A follows the launch last month of the SC-120A model featuring unmanned, automatic sweeping.

Shangchi Automobile’s innovative driverless and autonomous street sweepers are designed for quieter operation and improved cleaning performance, with the ability to reduce or eliminate the 7 to 8 humans required for typical sweeper vehicle operation. Lidar-based, machine vision technology provides long-distance detection and obstacle identification, with sensors for short-distance obstacle detection and avoidance. This enables the driverless model to safely and accurately operate in common environments. The sweepers have two primary operating modes, cleaning and litter-collecting, and can be used for 10 hours at a time or until full. The multi-patented vehicles will come with 1 year warranties.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3296311 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at 9.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.59%.

The market cap for TANH stock reached $50.31 million, with 28.87 million shares outstanding and 23.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 3296311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has TANH stock performed recently?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.58. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -48.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4804, while it was recorded at 1.5640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6631 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.14. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.30.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.84. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$85,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 393,751, which is approximately -15.802% of the company’s market cap and around 33.71% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in TANH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $45000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 98,063 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 81,379 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 368,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,201 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.