Market cap of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] reaches 86.89M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QLGN] gained 8.33% on the last trading session, reaching $3.90 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Board Member Amy Broidrick as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer and Names Sidney Emery, Jr. to its Board.

– Amy Broidrick, a strategic and marketing executive with over 25 years of experience in biopharma companies.

– Sidney Emery, Jr., a senior executive with 50 years of leadership and business experience.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. represents 19.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.89 million with the latest information. QLGN stock price has been found in the range of $3.37 to $3.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 755.03K shares, QLGN reached a trading volume of 2705681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.11.

Trading performance analysis for QLGN stock

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.42. With this latest performance, QLGN shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.07 for the last 200 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted -7.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -12.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QLGN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.80% of QLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 314,126, which is approximately 54247.059% of the company’s market cap and around 12.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 305,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in QLGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in QLGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QLGN] by around 793,811 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,785 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 838,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLGN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,010 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 40,782 shares during the same period.

