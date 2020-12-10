Market cap of Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] reaches 35.94M – now what?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] price plunged by -14.49 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Orbital Energy Group Regains Nasdaq Compliance.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“Orbital Energy” or the “Company”), announced that it received official notification from The NASDAQ Stock Market that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

On December 8, 2020, NASDAQ provided confirmation that for the last 11 consecutive business days, from November 20th to December 7th, 2020, the closing bid price of Orbital Energy’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

A sum of 2465005 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.09M shares. Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.374 and dropped to a low of $1.15 until finishing in the latest session at $1.18.

The one-year OEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.62.

Guru’s Opinion on Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

OEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 38.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9178, while it was recorded at 1.3120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7448 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orbital Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.30 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.00.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -32.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.25. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$53,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OEG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 245.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 30.80% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 3,700,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,066,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in OEG stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $1.2 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly -28.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 59,632 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 892,938 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,409,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,362,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,626 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,051 shares during the same period.