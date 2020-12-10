Market cap of Danaher Corporation [DHR] reaches 158.00B – now what?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] slipped around -2.65 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $223.50 at the close of the session, down -1.17%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of its common stock, payable on January 29, 2021 to holders of record on December 28, 2020. In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $11.875 per share of its 4.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record on December 31, 2020. The Board of Directors has also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record on December 31, 2020.

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of more than 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Danaher Corporation stock is now 45.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHR Stock saw the intraday high of $226.89 and lowest of $223.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 248.32, which means current price is +86.87% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 2031676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $261.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $273 to $234. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 5.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 40.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.69, while it was recorded at 224.44 for the last single week of trading, and 187.05 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +55.74. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 7.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.42. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $40,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaher Corporation posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 15.14%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $125,741 million, or 81.70% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,122,337, which is approximately -1.221% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,941,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.82 billion in DHR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.89 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly -6.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 643 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 24,305,163 shares. Additionally, 823 investors decreased positions by around 23,674,231 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 514,618,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,598,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,273,855 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,785,571 shares during the same period.