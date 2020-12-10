Market cap of American Resources Corporation [AREC] reaches 61.95M – now what?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that American Resources Corporation Selects Dykema Gossett PLLC for Federal Government Relations Services for Rare Earth Elements.

Leading national law firm, born from the auto industry, will represent the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, American Rare Earth.

Company focused on federal government relations to enhance efficiencies in reestablishing domestic supply chain of critical elements.

Over the last 12 months, AREC stock rose by 162.69%. The average equity rating for AREC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.95 million, with 26.79 million shares outstanding and 16.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, AREC stock reached a trading volume of 1429007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49.

American Resources Corporation [AREC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AREC shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6390, while it was recorded at 1.8220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2762 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Resources Corporation [AREC] shares currently have an operating margin of -133.43 and a Gross Margin at -55.40. American Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -289.73.

Additionally, AREC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4,417.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Resources Corporation [AREC] managed to generate an average of -$4,727,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Resources Corporation posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AREC.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.10% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 328,065, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 37,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65000.0 in AREC stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $18000.0 in AREC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ:AREC] by around 12,269 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 106,161 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 269,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,269 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 106,137 shares during the same period.