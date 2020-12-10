Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 3 RELIEF Study Results for TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg in Fibromyalgia.

New 5.6 mg Dose Achieved Statistically Significant Pain Reduction Over Placebo at Week 14 (Primary Endpoint, p=0.01).

TNX-102 SL Generally Well Tolerated with Adverse Event Profile Comparable to Prior Studies; No New Safety Signals Observed.

A sum of 16982972 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.32M shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $0.675 and dropped to a low of $0.62 until finishing in the latest session at $0.64.

Guru’s Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

TNXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 21.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6496, while it was recorded at 0.6473 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7834 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -172.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$1,788,625 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

TNXP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.60% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,471,654, which is approximately 2776605.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 717,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.33 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 34.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 3,172,802 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 480,160 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 518,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,171,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 698,919 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 105,366 shares during the same period.