Market Analysts see Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] gaining to $54. Time to buy?

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] surged by $6.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $57.70 during the day while it closed the day at $56.05. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Stitch Fix Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended October 31, 2020, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website.

First quarter highlights.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock has also gained 42.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SFIX stock has inclined by 100.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 145.83% and gained 118.43% year-on date.

The market cap for SFIX stock reached $6.27 billion, with 103.28 million shares outstanding and 58.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, SFIX reached a trading volume of 15092505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $33.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $46 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SFIX shares from 18 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFIX in the course of the last twelve months was 493.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SFIX stock trade performance evaluation

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.22. With this latest performance, SFIX shares gained by 48.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.26 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.74, while it was recorded at 43.08 for the last single week of trading, and 25.26 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.83 and a Gross Margin at +42.74. Stitch Fix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for SFIX is now -10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, SFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] managed to generate an average of -$8,390 per employee.Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stitch Fix Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 14.59%.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,192 million, or 95.70% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,672,702, which is approximately 2.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 4,996,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.05 million in SFIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $258.15 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 5.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stitch Fix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 12,015,097 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,090,002 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 36,846,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,951,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,456,961 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,760,628 shares during the same period.