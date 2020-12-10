Market Analysts see KeyCorp [KEY] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $16.05 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2020 that KeyCorp To Present At The Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Virtual Conference 2020.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gorman and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Don Kimble will present at the virtual Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy and outlook. The live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join the live conference call, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Events & Presentations.

KeyCorp represents 976.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.52 billion with the latest information. KEY stock price has been found in the range of $15.945 to $16.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.41M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 9274285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $14.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 15 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.99.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.81. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.25.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.86. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -12.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $12,820 million, or 84.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,818,185, which is approximately -3.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,568,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $993.37 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 75.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 65,416,104 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 51,118,217 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 686,706,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 803,240,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,410,526 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 6,650,696 shares during the same period.