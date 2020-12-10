Market Analysts see BRP Group Inc. [BRP] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

BRP Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BRP] loss -9.25% on the last trading session, reaching $29.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2020 that BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock.

BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP) announced the pricing of its offering of 8,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $29.50 per share. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,312,500 additional shares of its Class A common stock. BRP Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BRP.” The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

BRP intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock offered in the offering to purchase newly issued membership interests of Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC (“LLC Units”) from its operating subsidiary Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC. Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC intends to use the proceeds from the sale of LLC Units to BRP as follows: (i) to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering and (ii) for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the Partnership with Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc., Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. and Burnham Risk and Insurance Solutions, LLC (collectively, “Burnham”) and other Partnership opportunities that BRP is considering and future Partnership opportunities.

BRP Group Inc. represents 33.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.26 billion with the latest information. BRP stock price has been found in the range of $28.61 to $30.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 260.13K shares, BRP reached a trading volume of 2620767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BRP Group Inc. [BRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRP shares is $33.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRP Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for BRP Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRP Group Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRP in the course of the last twelve months was 84.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BRP stock

BRP Group Inc. [BRP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, BRP shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for BRP Group Inc. [BRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.68, while it was recorded at 30.62 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

BRP Group Inc. [BRP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRP Group Inc. [BRP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.01. BRP Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.28.

Return on Total Capital for BRP is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRP Group Inc. [BRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.56. Additionally, BRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BRP Group Inc. [BRP] managed to generate an average of -$5,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.BRP Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BRP Group Inc. [BRP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BRP Group Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRP Group Inc. go to 49.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BRP Group Inc. [BRP]

There are presently around $838 million, or 93.30% of BRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRP stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 3,125,007, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 56.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,051,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.64 million in BRP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.91 million in BRP stock with ownership of nearly 53.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRP Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in BRP Group Inc. [NASDAQ:BRP] by around 4,071,111 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,457,640 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,331,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,860,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 774,106 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,340,011 shares during the same period.