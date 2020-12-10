JP Morgan lifts Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] slipped around -2.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $109.46 at the close of the session, down -2.22%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Dollar Tree Appoints Winnie Park to Its Board of Directors.

~ Two Long-Time Directors, Thomas A. Saunders III and Carl P. Zeithaml, to Retire ~.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) announced that Winnie Park has been appointed as a new independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 3, 2020. In addition, two long-time independent directors, Thomas A. Saunders III and Carl P. Zeithaml, have announced their intention to retire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Dollar Tree Inc. stock is now 16.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $111.89 and lowest of $109.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.32, which means current price is +81.83% above from all time high which was touched on 12/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 1969593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $121.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 112 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has DLTR stock performed recently?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.14, while it was recorded at 111.53 for the last single week of trading, and 89.55 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.60. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.37. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $4,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 220.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar Tree Inc. posted 1.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 10.44%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $23,239 million, or 92.00% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,126,030, which is approximately -2.899% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,336,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.14 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -12.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 19,205,502 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 21,338,673 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 171,764,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,309,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,328,140 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,209,342 shares during the same period.