Janney lifts Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IDXG] jumped around 0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.48 at the close of the session, up 10.13%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Interpace Biosciences Announces Executive Transition: Jack Stover to Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Burnell Appointed as Successor.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced that Jack Stover, President & Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2020. He will be replaced as President and Chief Executive Officer by Thomas Burnell, PhD., effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Stover, who will step down from the Interpace Board of Directors once Dr. Burnell joins the company and is appointed to the Board, will serve as an advisor to the company through the middle of 2021 in order to support the transition.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Dr. Burnell joins Interpace with significant leadership experience with numerous healthcare companies, including a number of specialty clinical laboratories. This includes serving as President & CEO of Boston Heart Diagnostics, Viracor-IBT Laboratories and Eurofins Scientific, Inc. in addition to senior leadership roles with other companies such as Elite One Source, Nebraska Heart Institute, and most recently with the Pioneer Heart Institute.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. stock is now -30.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDXG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.23 and lowest of $3.0671 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.00, which means current price is +35.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 903.05K shares, IDXG reached a trading volume of 1263315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]?

Janney have made an estimate for Interpace Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Interpace Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on IDXG stock. On February 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for IDXG shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpace Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

How has IDXG stock performed recently?

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, IDXG shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -99.39 and a Gross Margin at +18.85. Interpace Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -110.63.

Return on Total Capital for IDXG is now -60.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.42. Additionally, IDXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG] managed to generate an average of -$149,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Interpace Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interpace Biosciences Inc. posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpace Biosciences Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Interpace Biosciences Inc. [IDXG]

There are presently around $2 million, or 17.50% of IDXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDXG stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 284,730, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in IDXG stocks shares; and PENBROOK MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.29 million in IDXG stock with ownership of nearly 0.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interpace Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Interpace Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IDXG] by around 425,200 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 267,333 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 703,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDXG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,589 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 266,339 shares during the same period.