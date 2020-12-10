Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is -14.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.91 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Huntington’s “Support Local” Campaign Documents Resilience of Small Businesses During the Pandemic.

Huntington’s video series showcases the critical role of small businesses and encourages shoppers to shop local.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Huntington (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) launched its Support Local video series, a customer-inspired campaign that highlights the strength and resilience of small businesses across the Midwest. The campaign documents the real-life stories of small businesses and the conversations Huntington had with owners who found creative ways to manage their businesses and support their communities during the pandemic.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock is now -14.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBAN Stock saw the intraday high of $13.225 and lowest of $12.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.63, which means current price is +89.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 9127656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $11.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10.50, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.72.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 12.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.73.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.57. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.15.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.25%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $9,743 million, or 76.60% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,968,489, which is approximately -2.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,661,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $759.21 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 55,462,478 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 46,449,465 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 652,749,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,660,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,364,139 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,157,109 shares during the same period.