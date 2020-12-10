HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] moved down -11.52: Why It’s Important

HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE: HPR] price plunged by -11.52 percent to reach at -$1.61. The company report on November 24, 2020 that HighPoint Resources Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Standard.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (“we”, “us”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) announced that on November 19, 2020, it received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it has regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard relating to the average closing price of the Company’s shares.

As previously disclosed, on March 13, 2020, the Company received formal notice from the NYSE that it was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards as a result of the average closing price of the Company’s common stock being less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Company regained compliance after its average closing share price for the 30 trading-day period ending November 19, 2020 was above the NYSE’s minimum requirement of $1.00 per share.

A sum of 1155249 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 895.80K shares. HighPoint Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $15.50 and dropped to a low of $11.37 until finishing in the latest session at $12.36.

The one-year HPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.08. The average equity rating for HPR stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPR shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPR stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for HighPoint Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $3 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for HighPoint Resources Corporation stock. On August 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HPR shares from 4 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HighPoint Resources Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HPR Stock Performance Analysis:

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.60. With this latest performance, HPR shares gained by 255.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 14.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HighPoint Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +13.08. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.79.

Return on Total Capital for HPR is now -0.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.39. Additionally, HPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] managed to generate an average of -$869,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.HighPoint Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HighPoint Resources Corporation posted -2.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HighPoint Resources Corporation go to 31.00%.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 61.40% of HPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPR stocks are: G.F.W. ENERGY XI, L.P. with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 119,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 million in HPR stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $0.88 million in HPR stock with ownership of nearly 6281.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HighPoint Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE:HPR] by around 137,157 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 316,194 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,272,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,726,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,864 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 138,878 shares during the same period.