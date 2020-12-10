Thursday, December 10, 2020
Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] is 124.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: GENE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 41.90%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Genetic Technologies Secures US and ANZ Distribution Rights for PREDICTIX.

Molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Ltd (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, the ‘Company’), announced that they have entered into a three-year partnership agreement with mental health company, Taliaz, for the distribution rights of their PREDICTIX products in Australia, New Zealand and the USA (“Agreement”).

Key Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, GENE stock rose by 149.72%.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.55 million, with 13.77 million shares outstanding and 11.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 652.48K shares, GENE stock reached a trading volume of 23899691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genetic Technologies Limited is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

GENE Stock Performance Analysis:

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.90. With this latest performance, GENE shares gained by 55.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.89 for Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genetic Technologies Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75173.12 and a Gross Margin at -4485.32. Genetic Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61830.19.

Return on Total Capital for GENE is now -97.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.70. Additionally, GENE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Genetic Technologies Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Genetic Technologies Limited [GENE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of GENE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 64,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 86.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 53,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in GENE stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $79000.0 in GENE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Genetic Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:GENE] by around 96,340 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 112,720 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 26,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,890 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 106,406 shares during the same period.

