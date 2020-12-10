Ford Motor Company [F] Revenue clocked in at $130.91 billion, up 1.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] price surged by 2.16 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Ford to Present at Credit Suisse Industrials and Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conferences.

Ford executives will represent the company at two upcoming conferences.

On Dec. 2, Lisa Drake, Ford chief operating officer, North America, is scheduled to speak at the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. Drake will provide updates on Ford’s key vehicle launches, including Ford F-150, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport. Drake will also discuss plans to improve warranty cost and material cost.

A sum of 60680096 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 64.57M shares. Ford Motor Company shares reached a high of $9.49 and dropped to a low of $9.29 until finishing in the latest session at $9.45.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.54. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $9.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.87 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.35 and a Gross Margin at +12.26. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 0.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 472.26. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of $247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.73%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,584 million, or 52.00% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 290,874,616, which is approximately -1.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,086,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $1.73 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -1.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 128,757,895 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 77,598,681 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 1,760,217,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,966,574,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,572,223 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 8,815,268 shares during the same period.