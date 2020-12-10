For Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] loss -6.85% or -3.45 points to close at $46.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2080858 shares. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Huazhu Group Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results.

A total of 6,507 hotels or 634,087 hotel rooms in operation and 2,313 unopened hotels in pipeline as of September 30, 2020. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”), a total of 6,390 hotels or 610,765 hotel rooms in operation.

Hotel turnover1 increased 7% year-over-year to RMB11 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding DH, hotel turnover decreased 1%.

It opened the trading session at $49.17, the shares rose to $49.96 and dropped to $46.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HTHT points out that the company has recorded 25.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, HTHT reached to a volume of 2080858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $45.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Huazhu Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $45 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Huazhu Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HTHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huazhu Group Limited is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, HTHT shares gained by 13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.43, while it was recorded at 49.83 for the last single week of trading, and 37.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +35.67. Huazhu Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.78.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 517.16. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 360.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of $109,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Huazhu Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huazhu Group Limited posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huazhu Group Limited go to 5.56%.

There are presently around $6,678 million, or 46.40% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,388,514, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 11,444,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.54 million in HTHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $474.6 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly 12.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huazhu Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 24,219,819 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 16,450,625 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 101,786,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,457,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,415,085 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,674,970 shares during the same period.