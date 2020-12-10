Evercore ISI lifts Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIL] loss -12.81% or -1.73 points to close at $11.78 with a heavy trading volume of 6258237 shares. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance for 2021.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, recently presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from December 5-8, 2020, and provides guidance for 2021.

“Our presentations at ASH, as of a data cutoff of November 3, build upon our last corporate update from September 8,” said Jan Skvarka, President and CEO of Trillium Therapeutics. “We presented data where TTI-622 continued to demonstrate a strong safety profile, as well as further dose-dependent improvements in receptor occupancy and PK data. We completed a safety evaluation of the 12 mg/kg dose level, with results indicating no observed dose-limiting toxicity or other major safety concerns, and we escalated dosing to 18 mg/kg. As of the November 3 cutoff, one patient at the 12 mg/kg dose level achieved a stable disease assessment and continued on therapy. TTI-621 continued dosing at 2 mg/kg. We are looking forward to further progress in 2021, moving to combination studies in heme malignancies and solid tumors, and building on a foundation of demonstrated monotherapy activity of our molecules.”.

It opened the trading session at $13.544, the shares rose to $13.75 and dropped to $11.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRIL points out that the company has recorded 56.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3962.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, TRIL reached to a volume of 6258237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIL shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on TRIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10316.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17.

Trading performance analysis for TRIL stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.08. With this latest performance, TRIL shares dropped by -10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3581.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 15.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26383.87. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33566.13.

Return on Total Capital for TRIL is now -203.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.94. Additionally, TRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] managed to generate an average of -$1,904,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]

There are presently around $802 million, or 68.41% of TRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIL stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 7,204,577, which is approximately 6.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,162,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.6 million in TRIL stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $67.57 million in TRIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIL] by around 18,679,816 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 7,307,140 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,059,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,046,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,152,613 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,989,340 shares during the same period.