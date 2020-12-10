Thursday, December 10, 2020
Finance

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain 58.53% so far this year. What now?

By Caleb Clifford

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] gained 13.00% or 0.62 points to close at $5.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1146219 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Esports Entertainment Group’s Helix eSports and ggCircuit Team Up with Oxygen Esports and Aim Lab to Integrate Advanced FPS Training Across Their Portfolio from Youth-to-Pro Esports.

Esports Entertainment Group provides access to AI-driven, adaptive FPS training and analytics to their player base.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) plans to integrate FPS performance training platform, Aim Lab, across their portfolio with the goal of further developing players from youth to pro. This will include access to Aim Lab through Helix eSports Lan centers and ggCircuit software (both companies are part of Esports Entertainments’ recently announced proposed acquisition). The partnership will also include Aim Lab in training programs with professional Valorant and Rainbow 6 teams, Oxygen Esports, as well as Helix’s youth academies.

It opened the trading session at $4.80, the shares rose to $5.53 and dropped to $4.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GMBL points out that the company has recorded -1.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -124.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 285.03K shares, GMBL reached to a volume of 1146219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 328.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for GMBL stock

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.43. With this latest performance, GMBL shares gained by 25.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -121.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -323.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -323.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -151.17.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 51,724, which is approximately 40.7% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in GMBL stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $88000.0 in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly -2.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 46,633 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 22,274 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 59,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,577 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,756 shares during the same period.

