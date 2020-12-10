Equinor ASA [EQNR] Revenue clocked in at $48.78 billion, down -15.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $16.76 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the second quarter 2020.

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 24 July 2020 dividend per share of USD 0.09 for second quarter 2020.

The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 13 November 2020, in total seven business days.

Equinor ASA represents 3.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.60 billion with the latest information. EQNR stock price has been found in the range of $16.57 to $17.165.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 6751645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $19.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

Trading performance analysis for EQNR stock

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.66, while it was recorded at 16.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.40 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.93. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 13.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $757,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equinor ASA posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 27.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $3,820 million, or 6.90% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 120,730,780, which is approximately -0.41% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 40,094,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.99 million in EQNR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $127.79 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly -23.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 20,602,693 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 9,230,360 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 198,083,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,916,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,468,749 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,869 shares during the same period.