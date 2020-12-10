Equifax Inc. [EFX] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $210

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] traded at a high on 12/08/20, posting a 7.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $184.23. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Equifax Announces SVP of Product, Data & Analytics for Consumer Business.

Rick Eiel joins the Global Consumer Solutions Business to Lead Product Strategy and Innovation.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) announced the appointment of Richard (Rick) Eiel as the new Senior Vice President of Product, Data & Analytics for the Global Consumer Solutions (GCS) business unit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2075744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equifax Inc. stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for EFX stock reached $22.24 billion, with 121.50 million shares outstanding and 121.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 874.29K shares, EFX reached a trading volume of 2075744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equifax Inc. [EFX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $189.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Equifax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on EFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 5.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFX in the course of the last twelve months was 77.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EFX stock performed recently?

Equifax Inc. [EFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.36. With this latest performance, EFX shares gained by 22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.87 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.29, while it was recorded at 170.28 for the last single week of trading, and 154.38 for the last 200 days.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.37.

Return on Total Capital for EFX is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.08. Additionally, EFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] managed to generate an average of -$35,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Equifax Inc. [EFX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equifax Inc. posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 7.48%.

Insider trade positions for Equifax Inc. [EFX]

There are presently around $20,723 million, or 93.90% of EFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,916,209, which is approximately -2.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,078,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in EFX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.83 billion in EFX stock with ownership of nearly -10.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equifax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Equifax Inc. [NYSE:EFX] by around 7,779,196 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 9,804,456 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 94,899,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,482,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFX stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,272,745 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 345,667 shares during the same period.