DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] Revenue clocked in at $23.70 million, up 225.21% YTD: What’s Next?

DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.40 during the day while it closed the day at $3.87. The company report on December 3, 2020 that DPW Holdings Enters Into Agreement to Purchase 9.9% Equity Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced that it has agreed to purchase 228,967 shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE American: UUU), beneficially owned by existing shareholders for a purchase price of $709,797.70.

Upon closing of the purchase agreement, DPW would hold a 9.9% minority, non-controlling interest in Universal Security Instruments, a manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. The agreement to purchase the shares is expected to close by January 11, 2021 and the Company is expected to file a Schedule 13D related to the agreement on December 10, 2020. A copy of the agreement can be found at the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/102109/000092189520003165/0000921895-20-003165-index.htm.

DPW Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -15.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DPW stock has inclined by 70.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.04% and gained 225.21% year-on date.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $61.61 million, with 18.49 million shares outstanding and 15.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 4446376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPW Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.69. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 131.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 362.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. DPW Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.DPW Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.10% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 298,246, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 57,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.21 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DPW Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 437,486 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 13,670 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 96,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,395 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,934 shares during the same period.