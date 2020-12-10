Discover Financial Services [DFS] moved down -0.61: Why It’s Important

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] loss -0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $81.95 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Over Half of Those Experiencing Financial Anxiety cite the Pandemic as a Primary Cause, Discover Personal Loans survey finds.

1 in 4 survey respondents report having less than $500 in their savings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of nearly every American, and a new survey from Discover Personal Loans sheds light on how the pandemic is affecting consumers’ financial situations. Fifty-four percent of consumers who reported having anxiety when it comes to their financial situation say the pandemic is the cause of at least half of their stress. However, Americans were not letting their concerns keep them from taking action to better their financial futures, with 60% of respondents saying they are actively working to improve their financial situation. The survey from Discover Personal Loans polled 1,500 consumers and was fielded between July 1 and July 8, 2020.

Discover Financial Services represents 306.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.55 billion with the latest information. DFS stock price has been found in the range of $81.20 to $82.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 2096341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $79.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. On June 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DFS shares from 36 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72.

Trading performance analysis for DFS stock

Discover Financial Services [DFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 20.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.05, while it was recorded at 81.93 for the last single week of trading, and 53.54 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.10. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.01.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.72. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $170,872 per employee.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Discover Financial Services posted 2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 0.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Discover Financial Services [DFS]

There are presently around $21,543 million, or 88.80% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,002,031, which is approximately 12.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,456,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.66 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly -2.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 30,038,976 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 25,441,933 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 207,400,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,881,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,577,982 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,144,801 shares during the same period.