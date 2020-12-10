Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Revenue clocked in at $5.91 billion, up 160.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $75.57 on 12/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.35, while the highest price level was $82.49. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Chewy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended November 1, 2020, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Fiscal Q3 2020 Highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 160.59 percent and weekly performance of 6.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 13660130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $73.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $59 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $74, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock. On September 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CHWY shares from 45 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 21.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.09, while it was recorded at 75.42 for the last single week of trading, and 50.85 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.58.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,458 million, or 90.30% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 320,266,549, which is approximately 0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,858,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $488.85 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 20.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 22,476,284 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 18,366,056 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 362,206,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,049,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,358,223 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,754,341 shares during the same period.