CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] Is Currently -9.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTS] traded at a low on 12/09/20, posting a -9.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.19. The company report on November 17, 2020 that CarParts.com Releases National Ad Campaign and Brand Identity.

Ad Highlights How CarParts.com is the Smarter Way to Shop.

, CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) (“CarParts.com”) announced the release of its all-new and first-ever live shot national advertising campaign, featuring the brand’s evolved look and feel. CarParts.com teased the new branding earlier this month with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell ahead of the November 1st NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4176227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CarParts.com Inc. stands at 7.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.11%.

The market cap for PRTS stock reached $693.18 million, with 44.69 million shares outstanding and 36.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, PRTS reached a trading volume of 4176227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTS shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for CarParts.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CarParts.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarParts.com Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51.

How has PRTS stock performed recently?

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.73. With this latest performance, PRTS shares gained by 32.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 542.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +27.75. CarParts.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Total Capital for PRTS is now -16.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.07. Additionally, PRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] managed to generate an average of -$37,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.02.CarParts.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarParts.com Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,083.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarParts.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]

There are presently around $473 million, or 75.10% of PRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,513,755, which is approximately 23.037% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,742,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.92 million in PRTS stocks shares; and PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $32.39 million in PRTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarParts.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTS] by around 18,645,634 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,841,627 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,865,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,353,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,308,230 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 408,259 shares during the same period.