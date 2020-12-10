Canaan Inc. [CAN] is -41.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] loss -8.03% or -0.31 points to close at $3.55 with a heavy trading volume of 4138121 shares. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $3.77, the shares rose to $3.95 and dropped to $3.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAN points out that the company has recorded 67.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -101.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, CAN reached to a volume of 4138121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for CAN stock

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 40.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.04 and a Gross Margin at -37.10. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.72.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -98.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -219.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -222.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.74. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$449,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canaan Inc. [CAN]

17 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 5,097,489 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 465,085 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 900,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,463,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,688,989 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 426,172 shares during the same period.