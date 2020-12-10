Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] Is Currently 8.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPTH] gained 8.43% or 0.3 points to close at $3.86 with a heavy trading volume of 1722101 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Bio-Path Holdings Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BP1002.

Trial to Evaluate Ability of BP1002, Targeting Bcl-2 Protein, to Treat Refractory/Relapsed Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize™ liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients.

It opened the trading session at $3.60, the shares rose to $4.49 and dropped to $3.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BPTH points out that the company has recorded -23.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 963.89K shares, BPTH reached to a volume of 1722101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2016, representing the official price target for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on BPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

Trading performance analysis for BPTH stock

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.86. With this latest performance, BPTH shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BPTH is now -40.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.97. Additionally, BPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] managed to generate an average of -$955,444 per employee.Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPTH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.80% of BPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 61,100, which is approximately 37.303% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in BPTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in BPTH stock with ownership of nearly 42.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BPTH] by around 34,824 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 60,909 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 105,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,256 shares during the same period.