Thursday, December 10, 2020
type here...
Finance

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] Is Currently 8.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPTH] gained 8.43% or 0.3 points to close at $3.86 with a heavy trading volume of 1722101 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Bio-Path Holdings Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BP1002.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Trial to Evaluate Ability of BP1002, Targeting Bcl-2 Protein, to Treat Refractory/Relapsed Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize™ liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients.

It opened the trading session at $3.60, the shares rose to $4.49 and dropped to $3.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BPTH points out that the company has recorded -23.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 963.89K shares, BPTH reached to a volume of 1722101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2016, representing the official price target for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on BPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

Trading performance analysis for BPTH stock

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.86. With this latest performance, BPTH shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BPTH is now -40.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.97. Additionally, BPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] managed to generate an average of -$955,444 per employee.Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPTH.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.80% of BPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 61,100, which is approximately 37.303% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in BPTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.2 million in BPTH stock with ownership of nearly 42.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BPTH] by around 34,824 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 60,909 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 105,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,256 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articlewhy The Container Store Group Inc. [TCS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00
Next articleMarket cap of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] reaches 86.89M – now what?

More articles

Finance

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] moved up 12.90: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Celsion Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

UBS slashes price target on Sunrun Inc. [RUN] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Sunrun Inc. loss -6.83% or -4.19 points to close at $57.12 with a heavy trading volume of 4655451 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Finance

For Element Solutions Inc [ESI], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Element Solutions Inc gained 7.20% on the last trading session, reaching $15.94 price per share at the time. The company report on December...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.