Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] moved up 7.97: Why It’s Important

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.98 at the close of the session, up 7.97%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Benitec Biopharma Announces 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting.

Benitec Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC), announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. (Pacific Time). The meeting details and instructions on how to access the virtual meeting are provided below:.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock is now -61.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNTC Stock saw the intraday high of $3.95 and lowest of $2.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.42, which means current price is +18.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 266.07K shares, BNTC reached a trading volume of 10598088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

How has BNTC stock performed recently?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, BNTC shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.30 and a Current Ratio set at 20.30.

Insider trade positions for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of BNTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 34,838, which is approximately 18.747% of the company’s market cap and around 16.04% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 15,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in BNTC stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $33000.0 in BNTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BNTC] by around 21,387 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 998 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 40,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,887 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.