Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Stock trading around $151.59 per share: What’s Next?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] gained 4.55% or 6.6 points to close at $151.59 with a heavy trading volume of 6937063 shares. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Baidu Highlights Autonomous Driving Commercialization Push at Apollo Ecosystem Conference.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) released new intelligent vehicle solutions for automakers and several high-end intelligent driving products during the second Apollo Ecosystem Conference, reinforcing the company’s commitment to win-win partnerships to propel industry development. Baidu also announced an enhanced Apollo presence in Guangzhou and demonstrated the progress of the Apollo Go Robotaxi service rollout in Beijing, Changsha, and Cangzhou, underscoring both the commercialization prospects and revolutionary potential of intelligent transportation, intelligent vehicles, and autonomous driving.

“The transportation industry and automobile industry are undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation,” said Zhenyu Li, Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Intelligent Driving Group (IDG), during the conference. “With its focus on ‘intelligence’, Apollo is helping automakers to build good cars and governments to build good roads through intelligent transformation.”.

It opened the trading session at $148.00, the shares rose to $156.5631 and dropped to $147.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIDU points out that the company has recorded 35.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 6937063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $168.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $140 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 13.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.97, while it was recorded at 145.84 for the last single week of trading, and 119.13 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.87 and a Gross Margin at +41.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.93. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $7,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 3.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 1.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $26,875 million, or 69.00% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,543,387, which is approximately -4.689% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,545,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.45 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 15,698,909 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 23,547,542 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 138,041,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,287,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 834,789 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,936 shares during the same period.