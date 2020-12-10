Thursday, December 10, 2020
B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] – find out why.

By Misty Lee

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] closed the trading session at $35.30 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.21, while the highest price level was $36.97. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ARA, BLDR, CIT, and EV.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA):

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARA to affiliates of Nautic Partners for $11.50 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.92 percent and weekly performance of -1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, BLDR reached to a volume of 1887776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $39.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BLDR stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BLDR shares from 19 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.13, while it was recorded at 35.75 for the last single week of trading, and 24.73 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +26.27. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 17.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.72. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $14,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 5.00%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,460 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,936,104, which is approximately 46.964% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,120,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.85 million in BLDR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $277.56 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly 388.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR] by around 35,165,690 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 22,099,213 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 69,084,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,349,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,130,438 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,091,411 shares during the same period.

