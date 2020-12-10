AXT Inc. [AXTI] Stock trading around $10.82 per share: What’s Next?

AXT Inc. [NASDAQ: AXTI] gained 7.98% or 0.8 points to close at $10.82 with a heavy trading volume of 2023404 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that AXT Completes the Ramp of OSRAM Shipments from New, Dingxing Manufacturing Facility.

AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, announced that it has completed the ramp of its gallium arsenide substrate shipments for its major customer, OSRAM, from its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dingxing, China. In March, OSRAM finished its qualification of the new facility and began accepting a portion of its order volume from Dingxing, which it has continued to ramp throughout the year.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“We are very pleased to be able to fully support OSRAM’s requirements from our new, world-class manufacturing facility in Dingxing,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “The facility was designed from the ground up around modern manufacturing best practices, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and improved automation. It is also designed to efficiently scale to significant capacity expansion requirements, as our customers push the forefront of new, exciting, high-volume applications for gallium arsenide substrates. We have greatly valued OSRAM’s partnership through the process of our relocation and we are excited to be able to support its growth across a breadth of established and emerging photonics fields.”.

It opened the trading session at $9.91, the shares rose to $11.65 and dropped to $9.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXTI points out that the company has recorded 106.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -484.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 807.16K shares, AXTI reached to a volume of 2023404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AXT Inc. [AXTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTI shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AXT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for AXT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AXTI stock. On July 27, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AXTI shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXT Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for AXTI stock

AXT Inc. [AXTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.18. With this latest performance, AXTI shares gained by 64.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.76 for AXT Inc. [AXTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.38, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

AXT Inc. [AXTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AXT Inc. [AXTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.82. AXT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.12.

Return on Total Capital for AXTI is now -0.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AXT Inc. [AXTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.66. Additionally, AXTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AXT Inc. [AXTI] managed to generate an average of -$3,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.AXT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

AXT Inc. [AXTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AXT Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXT Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AXT Inc. [AXTI]

There are presently around $277 million, or 66.00% of AXTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,278,370, which is approximately -0.191% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,681,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.01 million in AXTI stocks shares; and NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $23.61 million in AXTI stock with ownership of nearly 46.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AXT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in AXT Inc. [NASDAQ:AXTI] by around 3,215,981 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,757,065 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 18,661,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,634,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,385 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,392,637 shares during the same period.