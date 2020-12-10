Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] is 719.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] plunged by -$11.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $106.96 during the day while it closed the day at $89.05. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $150 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, NASDAQ: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,365,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $110.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $150 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 204,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 6.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARCT stock has inclined by 119.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 171.41% and gained 719.23% year-on date.

The market cap for ARCT stock reached $1.93 billion, with 22.94 million shares outstanding and 18.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 882.21K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 1887996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $66.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $64 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 11.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 187.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.13.

ARCT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 157.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 722.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.77, while it was recorded at 104.82 for the last single week of trading, and 43.15 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,621 million, or 74.30% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,495,842, which is approximately 30.071% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; HEALTHCOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,594,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.57 million in ARCT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $156.15 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 504.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 7,834,699 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,598,505 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,769,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,202,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,207 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 806,575 shares during the same period.